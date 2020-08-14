TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Diamond Samatha Cruz, 21, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Dale Chapel Baptist Church 620 W. Glenwood Blvd Tyler, 75701. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Cemetery 1310 W NW Loop 323 Tyler, 75706. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Dale Chapel Baptist Church 620 W .Glenwood Blvd Tyler, 75701. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, 536 N. Jackson Jacksonville, 75766. Miss Cruz was born May 31, 1999, and died August 9, 2020.
Diamond Samatha Cruz
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Diamond Samatha Cruz, 21, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Dale Chapel Baptist Church 620 W. Glenwood Blvd Tyler, 75701. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Cemetery 1310 W NW Loop 323 Tyler, 75706. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Dale Chapel Baptist Church 620 W .Glenwood Blvd Tyler, 75701. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, 536 N. Jackson Jacksonville, 75766. Miss Cruz was born May 31, 1999, and died August 9, 2020.
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Diamond Samatha Cruz, 21, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Dale Chapel Baptist Church 620 W. Glenwood Blvd Tyler, 75701. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Cemetery 1310 W NW Loop 323 Tyler, 75706. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Dale Chapel Baptist Church 620 W .Glenwood Blvd Tyler, 75701. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, 536 N. Jackson Jacksonville, 75766. Miss Cruz was born May 31, 1999, and died August 9, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview doctor under investigation for sexual assault of patients has license suspended
- Police: Longview woman stalked, threatened, chased woman with vehicle
- Longview doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, documents show
- Police: 10-year-old shot Sunday in Longview dies from injuries
- Police: Kilgore woman stole more than $300,000 from Longview employer
- More tire-deflation devices found on I-20
- Police: Man shot while trying to get in Longview home through window
- Downtown Longview businesses work to get through pandemic struggles
- Longview police: 8-year-old shot, receives life-threatening injuries
- Police: Longview woman pointed gun at, tried to run over boyfriend
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.