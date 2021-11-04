Diane Elizabeth Gooden Kerbow
THE WOODLANDS — A memorial service for Diane Elizabeth Gooden Kerbow will be held 1:00 PM Sat. Nov. 3, 2021 at Lakeview Funeral Home, Longview. She is preceded in death by her parents, WT & Bette Gooden; and brother, Christopher Gooden. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mike Kerbow; her three daughters and son-in-law, Christina Kerbow; Sherra and David Ogden; Katie Kerbow; and her four grandsons, Case, Cole, Jake and Josh.
