Diane Waits
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mrs. Diane Waits, 71, of Kilgore will be held on Tue. 03/29/2022 at 10 A.M. in the Rader Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Mon. 03/28/2022 from 6 -7:30 P.M. at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Full obituary at www.raderfuneralhome.com
