LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Diann B. Hilburn, 61, of Longview, 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Union Post Oak Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Hilburn was born April 16, 1959, and died August 18, 2020.
Diann B. Hilburn
