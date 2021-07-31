Dildred Johnson Allen
GILMER, TEXAS Funeral services will be held Tuesday August 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church 7665 Cat Rd Gilmer, Yes I'mServices are under the direction of J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services of Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Viewing will be held Monday August 2, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.jcwhitefd.com.
