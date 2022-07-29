Dolores Ann Jones Rustenhaven
MARSHALL — Dolores Ann Jones was born 2/14/1934, in Overton, to Loyd Allen Jones, Sr. and Lily Mae Frances (Dison) Jones. Services will be at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Marshall, TX at 2 pm, visitation at 1 pm at the church on Sat, 7/30/2022, interment at Colonial Gardens at 3:30 pm. Sullivan-FuneralHome.com
