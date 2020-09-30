MARSHALL — Graveside services are scheduled for Dolores Irvine Needham, 93, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Algoma Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Needham was born February 15, 1927, and died September 28, 2020.
Dolores Irvine Needham
MARSHALL — Graveside services are scheduled for Dolores Irvine Needham, 93, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Algoma Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Needham was born February 15, 1927, and died September 28, 2020.
MARSHALL — Graveside services are scheduled for Dolores Irvine Needham, 93, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Algoma Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Needham was born February 15, 1927, and died September 28, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gregg County Pct. 4 commissioner, others arrested in vote-harvesting scheme
- Longview couple arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, cocaine
- Spring Hill ISD school board approves shortened weekly schedule
- Gregg County commissioner, 3 others arrested in 'vote-harvesting scheme'
- Gregg County commissioner charged with election fraud to continue to serve on court
- Police: Longview man assaulted brother with club
- Louisiana man arrested in February shooting death in Longview
- Police ID woman who died after struck by vehicle in Longview
- Police beat: Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020
- ET Football: Zone Preview: Game of the Week: Longview vs. Temple
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.