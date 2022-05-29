Don Buchanan
GILMER — Graveside services for Don Buchanan 74 of Gilmer will be held Monday, May 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Little Mound Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 till 8 p.m. on Sunday , May 29, 2022 at McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer.
