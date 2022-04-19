LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Don Cerliano, 75, of Longview will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Longview Missionary Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m.. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
