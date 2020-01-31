LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Don R. Puckett, 75, of East Mountain, 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Rader Chapel. Interment, Rosewood Park. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Rader Chapel. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home of, Longview. Mr. Puckett was born June 13, 1944, and died January 29, 2020.
Don R. Puckett
