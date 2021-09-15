Don Rhoads
LONGVIEW — Don Rhoads was born March 24, 1961 and passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. A visitation for Don will be held Saturday, September 18 from 5 to 7 PM at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home.
