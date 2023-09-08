Don is survived by his brother Kenneth Beard (Claranell), sister Shirley Morris, 8 grandchildren, Amy Gregory, Ruben Gomez Jr., Kiley Beard, Jeffrey Beard, Kyle Beard, Savannah Anderson, Sierra Vickers, Corey Vickers and 9 great grandchildren.
Don Wesley Beard
GILMER — Don Wesley Beard, age 86, passed away on September 4, 2023.
