Donald Bentley
LONGVIEW — Donald Bentley passed away September 15, 2022. Mr. Bentley was born on August 30, 1954 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was an Eagle Scout and loved the outdoors. Graduated from Western State University. He is preceded in death by father, Robert Mack Bentley, Jr. He is survived by mother, Grace Bentley; brothers, Kirk Bentley, Mack Bentley. Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
