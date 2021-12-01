Donald Lee Hooks
NORTHPORT, ALABAMA — Memorial Visitation for Mr. Donald Lee Hooks, 78, of Northport, Alabama, will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Lakewood Memorial Park. Donald Lee Hooks passed away on November 26, 2021. He was born on April 12, 1943.
