Donald Randolph Lee
HUGHES SPRING — Services for Mr.Donald Lee of Hughes Springs, are scheduled for Sat., Oct. 13, 2021 at 1P at Mount Moriah Baptist Church Omaha, TX. Visitation will be held Fri., Oct. 12, 2001 from 2-6P at Harmon & Harmon Funeral Associates 208 E. Main St. Ore City, TX. Mr. Lee was 60. Services Entrusted by Harmon & Harmon.
