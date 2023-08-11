Donald Wayne Noble Sr.
HALLSVILLE — Funeral services for Donald Wayne Noble Sr., 87, Hallsville, will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 11, 2023, at McWhorter Funeral Home. Private interment to be held at Little Hope Cemetery. Visitation at 1:00 pm, prior to the service. He was born on May 23, 1936, and passed from this life on August 7, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.