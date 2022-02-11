Donna Marie Fenton
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Ms. Donna Fenton was born on March 23, 1966 in New Jersey and departed this like February 2, 2022. Graveside service will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 3:30 p.m., Ore City Cemetery, Ore City, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022, 2:00 - 6:00 p.m., Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, 401 N. Fifth Street, Longview, Texas.
