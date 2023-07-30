Donna VanWinkle
DAINGERFIELD — Donna VanWinkle, 88, of Daingerfield, passed away on July 27, 2023. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 30, from 5-7PM at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A service to honor her life will be Monday, July 31 at 10 AM in Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. An online guest book may be signed at www.rader4fh.com
