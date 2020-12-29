HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Donnie Howeth, 77, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Strong Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Howeth was born September 14, 1943, in Henderson, and died December 26, 2020.
Donnie Howeth
