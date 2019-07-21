MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Doreatha Alice Beckham, 82, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Interment, Powder Mill, Marshall, Texas. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Beckham was born March 30, 1937, in Los Angeles, California, and died July 17, 2019.
