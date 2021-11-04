Doris Ann Burley
CHAPEL HILL — Service For Doris Ann Burley 78, of Chapel Hill, will be Saturday, November 6 at 11 O’clock in Quitman at New Life Baptist Fellowship Church. Burial will be in Winnsboro at Sharon Cemetery. Viewing Friday, from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel.
