Doris Ann Parrott
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — A Celebration of Life Service for Doris Parrott will be at Longview First United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 3:00pm. Rev. Jay Jackson, head pastor, will lead the service; participants: Rev. W. Michael Mayhugh; Oleta Newcomb and Lisa Mayhugh and Rev. William J. Newcomb preaching the memorial sermon.
