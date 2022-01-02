Doris Brown
KARNACK — A graveside service for Doris W. Brown, 88, of Karnack, Texas will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Andrews Cemetery in Karnack, Texas. A time for visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Mrs. Brown passed away on December 30, 2021, at her home in Karnack, Texas.
