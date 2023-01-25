Doris Lee Foster
LONGVIEW — Funeral Service for Mrs. Doris Lee Foster 96 of Longview, Texas will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Longview, Texas. Viewing will be Monday January 23rd at MD Funeral Home from 12 - 6 PM. Mrs. Foster was born May 3rd, 1926, and passed away January 16, 2023.
