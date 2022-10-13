Doris Marie Westmoreland
BETHANY — Doris Marie, age 86, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born on September 26, 1935. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 4pm at Methodist Church Cemetery on Hwy 79 in DeBerry/Panola, Texas. Online condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
