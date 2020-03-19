GLADEWATER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Dorla Geurraine Whalen, 57, of Gladewater, 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Ms. Whalen was born September 10, 1962, in Orange, California, and died March 16, 2020.
