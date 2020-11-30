NEW SALEM — Funeral services are scheduled for Dorma Ann Richardson, 69, of New Salem, 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, New Salem Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Richardson was born April 30, 1951, in New Salem, and died November 27, 2020.
Dorma Ann Richardson
