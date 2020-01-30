LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Dorothy “Dot” Reeves, 57, of Kilgore, 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Faith Tabernacle of God in Christ. Interment, Post Oak Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Victory Funeral Services. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services, Kilgore. Mrs. Reeves was born July 30, 1962, in Kilgore, and died January 25, 2020.
Dorothy "Dot" Reeves
