HALLSVILLE — Funeral services are scheduled for Dorothy Friday
Zevely, 80, of Hallsville, 1 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Zion Hill
Baptist Church in Friday. Interment, Zion Hill Cemetery in Friday. Visitation, 6p.m. - 8p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Zevely was born October 29, 1938, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania,and died October 14, 2019.
