LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Dorothy Jean Buggs- Patterson, of Longview, 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Easton Church of Christ, Easton. Interment, Plesant Hill Cemetery, Hallsville. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Buggs- Patterson was born October 19, 1933, and died December 9, 2019.
Dorothy Jean Buggs- Patterson
