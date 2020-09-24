LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Dorothy Jean Halton, 72, of Longview, 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Prothro Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Halton was born January 26, 1948, in Carthage, and died September 16, 2020.
Dorothy Jean Halton
