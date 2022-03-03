Dorothy Jean Templeton Lewis
LONGVIEW — A celebration service for Dorothy will be held Saturday at 11: am at Fredonia Baptist Church Kilgore.
She will rest in the Gardens of Grabel Cemetery.
Opening Visitation will be today at Bigham from 1:pm till 5:pm
She will rest in the Gardens of Grabel Cemetery.
Opening Visitation will be today at Bigham from 1:pm till 5:pm
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.