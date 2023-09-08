Dorothy Light Wooten
LONGVIEW — Visitation will be held Saturday, September 9, at 11:00 am, in the sanctuary at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Longview, Texas, followed by the Holy Rosary recited at 11:30 am. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.