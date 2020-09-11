BURLESON — Graveside services are scheduled for Dorothy Mae Sullivan, 76, of Burleson, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Sullivan was born August 11, 1944, in Karnack, and died September 6, 2020.
