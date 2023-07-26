Dorothy “Pat” Davis
COLLEYVILLE, TX — Patricia “Pat” Davis, 73 of Colleyville, passed away on July 18, 2023. Pat was born in Longview, TX on September 9, 1949 to William A. White, Jr. and Dot Collins White. A memorial service was held on Monday, July 24, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Longview.
