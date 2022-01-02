Dorothy Violeota Smith
LONGVIEW — Services for Dorothy Violeota Smith will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hallsville Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
