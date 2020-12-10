LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Dorsay Nelson, 90, of Tatum, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Friendship Memorial Gardens. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Nelson was born July 10, 1930, in Tatum, and died December 6, 2020.
Dorsay Nelson
