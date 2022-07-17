Doug Mills
HENDERSON — A Celebration of Life for Mr. John Douglas Mills, 80, of Henderson, will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, July 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Henderson. The family will receive friends after the service on Monday, July 18, 2022, in the parlor at the church. Mr. Mills passed from this life on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1942.
