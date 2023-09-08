Doyle Jean Hatheway
LONGVIEW — Doyle Jean Hatheway passed away on September 4, 2023 in Longview, Texas. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10:00 am at Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. A full obituary may be found at lakeviewfh.com
