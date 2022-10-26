Dr. James Bernard Griffin, Jr.
GLADEWATER — Dr. James Bernard Griffin, Jr., 67, was born March 3, 1955 in Conroe, TX and went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2022.
Survived by wife, Stephanie Janet Griffin; daughter, Belle Griffin; son, Julian Griffin and wife; grandson, Tylin Nasir; mother, sister, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Gladewater School Auditorium, Gladewater, TX. Final Interment follows at Siloam Cemetery, Winona, TX.
