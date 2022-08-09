Dr. James L. Sturrock
LONGVIEW — Dr. James L. Sturrock, of Longview, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A visitation time will be held at 12 PM prior to the service. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
