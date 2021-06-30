Dr. Jay Petty
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Dr. Jay Petty, of Longview, will be 3pm Friday, July 2, 2021 in the mausoleum chapel at Rosewood Park, Longview. His full obituary may be read, and an online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com. He was born January 25, 1962 in Ft. Worth, TX and passed away June 27, 2021.
