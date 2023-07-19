Dr. Jerry Ronald Payne, Sr.
HALLSVILLE — A celebration of life for Dr. Jerry Ronald Payne, Sr., will be held Thursday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall, Texas. Interment to follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 19, from 6-8 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.