Dr. Raymond Lewis Etter
LONGVIEW — Dr. Etter passed away February 06, 2022 and was born August 10, 1931 in Sherman, TX.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at First Methodist Church, Longview, TX.
Arrangements are entrusted in Rader Funeral Home, Longview.
