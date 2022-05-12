Dylan Bell
TATUM — Dylan Bell, 24, of Tatum, passed from this life on May 3, 2022, in Longview. He was born October 29, 1997, in Longview and lived most all of his life in Tatum and later Longview. A celebration of life for Dylan will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
