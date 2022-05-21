Earl R. Dell Davis
GILMER — Memorial Services for Earl R. Dell Davis Jr., 80, of Gilmer, Texas, will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Steve Lindsey officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm prior to the service. Dell was born December 27, 1941, in Gilmer, Texas, and passed from this life May 16, 2022.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed, 2-year-old critically injured in Kilgore crash
- Police investigating after body found in Longview
- Kilgore ISD employee fired after arrest on charges of child sex assault, improper relationship
- Hiring event set for new Gap distribution center in Longview
- Missing Longview man found dead in Utah desert
- LPD: Police vehicles damaged in morning Longview chase; one arrested
- Councilman: Chuy's coming to Loop 281 in Longview
- Hallsville senior stays focused through difficulty
- DPS: Man killed when struck by tractor-trailer on I-20 near Longview
- Hiring event for new Gap distribution center in Longview draws hundreds
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.