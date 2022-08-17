Earnum Rinkle

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 101F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.