Ebb died peacefully in the afternoon of July 7, 2021, after a respiratory illness.
Ebb B. Mobley, III
LONGVIEW — Memorial services will be held for Ebb Bailey Mobley, III at 1 pm, Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, Longview, Texas. Ebb will be laid to rest in a private ceremony prior to the memorial service.
