LANCASTER — Graveside services are scheduled for Eddie “Lil Book” Cooper, Jr., 65, of Lancaster, 12 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at First Community Cemetery, Harleton. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Cooper, Jr. was born February 17, 1955, in Jefferson, and died November 22, 2020.
Eddie "Lil Book" Cooper, Jr.
