Eddie Price Jr.
DALLAS — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. Both services will be at Peoples Legacy Annex. Interment; Old Powder Mill Cemetery. Mr. Price Jr. was born February 11, 1968 and died March 6, 2022.
